Bonnoronts celebrate 60th anniversary

SIDNEY — Hugh and Catherine “Kay” Bonnoront, of Sidney, will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 17.

Hugh and the former Catherine Binkley were married Sept. 17, 1960, in an evening candlelit ceremony at the First Presbyterian Church of Sidney. The wedding was officiated by the bride’s former pastor, the late Dr. John W. Meister, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Witnesses to the wedding were the bride’s late sister-in-law, Lynne Binkley, as the matron of honor, and the best man was the late David Tremain, Hugh’s college roommate. Bridesmaids were Helen Blake Wildermuth, Marilyn Primmer and Dottie Widman. Groomsmen were David Bonnoront, Mike Bonnoront and J. Robert Binkley.

The reception followed in the church basement with friends of the bride Evelyn Wilhilde, Diane Blake Sheeley, Nancy Clark Sunks Franz and cousins of the bride Jane Elsner Whelan and Janet Elasner Neal serving. The bride and bridegroom went to the east coast for their wedding trip.

Hugh and Kay are the parents of Gregory and Elizabeth Bonnoront, of Sidney, and Douglas and Beth Bonnoront, of Findlay. They have four grandchildren, Andrew and Katharine Bonnoront, of Mooresville, Indiana, Claire Bonnoront, of South Carolina, Jonathon and Casey Bonnoront, of Findlay, and Alec Bonnoront, of Livermore, California.

Hugh is the son of the late Raymond and Kathryn Bonnoront.

Kay is the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude Binkley.

Hugh and Kay are co-owners with their sons of Bunny’s Pharmacy and have retired from the family business. They enjoy their time doing as they like and have enjoyed cruising and traveling.