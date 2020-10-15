Armstrongs celebrate 25 years

RUSSIA – Dale and Doris “Dori” Armstrong, of Russia, will observe their 25th wedding anniversary with a 5 p.m. Mass of celebration on Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia, followed by a dinner reception at St. Joseph Village Centre, aka “The Gathering Place,” in Russia with their immediate family.

Dale and the former Doris Jean Aselage were married Oct. 14, 1995 at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Vandalia with the Rev. Robert Monnin officiating. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Kimberly Ruhenkamp, bridesmaid April Brandewie and flower girls Holly Wetzel and Melody Brandts.

Scott Armstrong served as best man for his father. Other members of the wedding party were Doug, Craig and Jared Armstrong, sons of the groom, and Brandon, Clint, Mitchel, and Dylan Aselage, Brook and Neal Schafer II, Craig Weir, and Nicholas Roberts, nephews of the bride.

The reception was held at the Catholic War Veteran’s hall in Russia.

Dale and Dori are the parents of Doug and Christina Armstrong, of Sidney, Scott and Melissa Armstrong, of Russia, Craig and Julie Armstrong, of Centerville, and Jared and Nina Armstrong, of Kettering. They are the grandparents of Allen and Grace, of Dublin, Joshua, Kaylyn, Ryan, RoseMarie, Eileen, Marko, Annabelle, Violet, Oliver, Bosco, Ellis, Mary, Noah and Lucas.

Dale is the son of the late Ora and Gertrude Armstrong, and has one brother, Andy Armstrong, of Russia, and one sister, Alice Manix, of Naples, Florida.

Dori is the daughter of the late Louis and Ruth Aselage and has four sisters, Diana Westerheide, of Fort Loramie, Deb Byers, of Minster, Donna Weidner, of Sidney, and Dotti Schafer, of Russia; and four brothers, Dave Aselage, of Fort Loramie, Doug Aselage, of Fort Worth, Texas, Dennis Aselage, of Minster, Dale Aselage, of Minster, and the late Donald Aselage.

Dale retired from Clopay Corporation after 45 years of service. He also retired after 20 years as the mayor of Russia.

Dori retired from Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk in Sidney after 20 years of service.

They enjoy their children and grandchildren’s activities, gardening, fishing, dancing, boating and cooking.