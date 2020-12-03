Sniders celebrate 50 years

SIDNEY — Richard and Linda Snider, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Dec. 12, 2020.

Richard and the former Linda Musgnug were married on Dec. 12, 1970, at First Baptist Church in Sidney. Linda made her wedding dress and her bridal party wore red velvet dresses with white fur muffs and hats that her mother made. Scraps from the red velvet dresses and her wedding dress were made into rosses and used as the flowers that were attached to the muffs. Linda’s father, Alfred, had passed away in April of 1970, so she was walked down the aisle by her cousin Albert Kuntzman. Albert was the son of Charles Kuntzman who was Alfred’s sponsor when he came to the United States from Germany in 1927.

Richard and Linda are the parents of Anna and David Nagel, of Sidney, Michelle Schulze, of Troy, and Keith Snider, of Richmond, Texas. They have four grandchildren.

Richard is the son of the late Doyle and Francis “Frankie” Snider, of Lima.

Linda is the daughter of the late Alfred and Florence Musgnug, of Sidney.

In 1969 Dick worked third shift at Copeland. In January 1971 he reported to Fort Bragg, North Carolina and was transferred to Baumholder, Germany that July where he served as a Sargent in the 32nd AADCOM. Upon his return in July of 1974 he worked at Wissman Door Sales in Russia for a few years and then pursed his love for photography while being employed at Couchman Photography for a couple of years. Dick then went to work at Schindler Elevator for 28 and a half years until the Sidney plant was closed in 2008.

In 1969 Linda worked in the office at Copeland Corporation. A few years after her return home from Germany, she worked at Holloways Sportswear in Jackson Center for two and a half years. She then worked at Couchman Photography as a receptionist and after a few more years had passed, she returned to Holloways for another 27 and a half years.

Linda’s hobbies include crafts, baking, and her love of sewing that she has had since she was a teenager and sewed her own clothes.

Dick’s hobbies have included model airplanes, photography, and competitive muzzleloader shooting. In recent years he has spent most of his time doing wood working in his shop.

They both have been members of a Living History group called the Tomahawk Brotherhood for over 35 years. Although they don’t go camping every weekend with their friends as they did when their children were younger, Dick still gets to camp four or five times a year. The Tomahawks are more than a group of people that enjoy camping like they are living in the mid 1700s, they are family.

The couple are members of First Baptist Church in Sidney.