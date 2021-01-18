Meyers celebrate 50 years

BOTKINS — Ron and Diane Meyer, of Botkins, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary having a mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins on Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. They will have a small dinner reception to follow at the VFW in Wapakoneta with family and the wedding party.

Ron and the former Diane Heinl were married on Jan. 30, 1971, at St. Joesph’s Catholic Church in Wapakoneta. The late Rev. David Heinl officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding included brothers and sisters; the best man was Carl Kempfer, of Anna, maid of honor was Kathy Bryan, and Beth Burchett was the flower girl. The reception was held at the K of C Hall in Wapakoneta and the couple celebrated with family and friends.

Diane and Ron have seven children; Bruce Meyer, of Botkins, Brad and Paula Meyer, of Illinois, Christy and Greg Metzger, of Botkins, Clint and Stacy Meyer, of Anna, Margo and Brad Koester, of Indianapolis, Illinois, Monty and Jamie Meyer, of Botkins, and Abby and Ryan Leugers, of Botkins. They have 17 grandchildren, and two great-grandsons.

Diane is the daughter of the late Harry and Wilma Heinl, of Wapakoneta. She is the sister of Rick and Lynn Hein, of Tipp City, Randy and Judy Heinl, of Wapakoneta, Tony and Cheryl Heinl, of Tipp City, Kathy and Brian Bryan, of North Carolina, Bonnie and Scott Whittlesey, of Hamilton, and Donna and Terry Sullivan, of Colorado.

Ron is the son of the late Robert Meyer Sr. and Florentine Meyer, who resides in Botkins. He is the brother of Dan and Dawn Meyer, of Botkins, Pat and Ann Meyer, of Botkins, Bob and Sharon Meyer, of Botkins, Shirley and Nick Baldwin, of Cleveland, Marylou and Lee Pitts, of Botkins, and Lucy Nesovic of San Diego, California.

Ron is a retired farmer and is now self employed as an Ag consultant. Diane worked for her brother at Repacorp in Tipp City for 20 years before retiring and enjoys her time taking care of their grandchildren.