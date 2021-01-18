Couple celebrates 50th anniversary

WAPAKONETA — Bruce and Brenda Lillicrap celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 16.

Bruce and the former Brenda Lillicrap were married on a cold, wintry day on Jan. 16, 1971, in Rigby, Indiana at United Brethren Church. Bruce’s late cousin, the Rev. Lawrence Thayer, officiated the ceremony.

Bruce and Brenda are the parents of Michele and Shane Jackson, of Wapakoneta, Bruce Lillicrap, of Wapakoneta, and Marietta and Brian Collins, of Sidney. They are the grandparents of Jeff Leonard, of Sidney, and Darien and Jesse Leonard, of Jackson Center. Their great-granddaughter is Paislee Rae Leonard.

Brenda and Bruce enjoy Sunday mornings at the Wapakoneta Nazarene Church. The couple also enjoys visiting with family, friends and traveling.