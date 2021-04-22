Couple celebrates 50 years

HOUSTON — Walter and Connie Wright, of Houston, will celebrate 50 years of marriage with their immediate family on April 24, 2021.

Walter and the former Connie Imwalle were married on April 24, 1971, at Saints Peter and Paul Church. It was a clear, sunny day. The couple were introduced to each other by Connie’s sister, Linda, and Walter’s best man, Bill Myer.

Walter and Connie are the parents of Jessica Prueter, Houston, Beau Wright, Edgewood, Kentucky, Jennifer Wright, Houston, and Wesley Wright, Sidney. They have four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Walter is the son of the late Walter and Martha Wright, of Houston. He is the brother of the late Jerry Wright.

Connie is the daughter of the late Herbert and Irene Imwalle. She is the sister of Linda Meyer, New Bremen, Debbie Mauer, New Bremen, Kathy Pape, New Bremen, Steve Imwalle, New Bremen, Dave Imwalle, Tulsa, Oaklahoma, Mike Imwalle, Mobile, Alabama, Dan Imwalle, Fort Loramie, Steve Brandewie, Anna, Bill Brandewie, Fort Loramie, Dan Brandewie, Maryland, Shirley Finkenbine, Anna, Mark Brandewie, Fort Loramie, Eric Brandewie, Fort Loramie, Shelly Middendorf, Fort Loramie, and Joe Imwalle, Fort Loramie.

Walter is retired from B&B Ag-Vantages. Connie is retired from Fair Haven Nursing Home.

They both enjoy family gatherings and playing cards. Connie enjoys cooking and Walt likes to plant a garden. Together, they can everything from beans to sauerkraut.

They have a love for children and were foster parents for many years. They fostered over 100 children through out the years. Walter was even named Foster Father of the Year.

Walt was a member of the Fair Board for 20 years. Connie would help her children with fair projects and volunteered at the Houston Community Association fair booth and other fundraisers.

They are both very dedicated to their family. They spent many of their years attending the many sporting events and other activities of their children.