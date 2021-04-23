Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Dale and Jane Peterson, of Sidney, celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 25, 2021. Their children recently hosted a small family gathering to celebrate the occasion.

The couple met while at a dance in Dayton and married a year later, on a chilly spring day. The couple exchanged vows at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Sidney. The intimate ceremony with approximately 25 people in attendance was officiated by the Rev. Dr. Ross Wilhide in the church’s Fireside Room. Matron of honor was Connie Hamilton, sister of the bride and best man was Joe Gruebmeyer, brother of the bride. Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the bride’s childhood home in Sidney. Judy Fair, sister of the bride and Linda Brindise, friend of the couple, served as cake servers. Gary Peterson, the late brother and best friend of the groom, was unable to attend because of his active service in the U.S. Army.

Dale and Jane are the parents of Gwen and Jason Weigandt of Sidney and Kelli and Michael Stewart of Knoxville, Tennessee. Dale and Jane have eight grandchildren: Beth and Tyler Turner; Grace, Chloe and Addison Weigandt; and Ryan, Rachel, Emily and Elijah Stewart.

Jane is the daughter of the late Curtis and the late Eldora Gruebmeyer.

Dale is the son of Brian and the late Soonie Peterson.

Dale founded Dale Peterson and Associates, Inc. in 1976, serving in the capacity as president and CEO, in which he is still active and provides services as an insurance agent and financial advisor. Jane was employed as an elementary teacher for 30 years, with 29 of those years at Lowell Elementary School as a third grade teacher. She retired in 2001 to spend more time with the couple’s grandchildren.

Together, the couple enjoys golfing, biking, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Jane also spends her free time gardening, knitting, and reading. In addition to golf, Dale enjoys flying and is a sports enthusiast. The couple especially cherish visits with their grandchildren and supporting them in their many endeavors.