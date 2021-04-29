Helmans celebrate 65 years

SIDNEY — Dennis and Karen Helman, of Sidney, will celebrate 65 years of marriage with a family dinner to be held Saturday, May 8, at the Do Good Restaurant in Osgood.

Dennis and the former Karen Hays were married on May 6, 1956 at 2:30 p.m. at the First Christ Church of God in Sidney. It was a warm, sunny day and the Rev. Carl W. Hawkins officiated the ceremony.

Karen’s dress and veil were burned in a department store fire 10 days before the wedding. In the week before the wedding, Irma Subler, a friend of the bride, altered an “off the rack” replacement dress that was two sizes too large.

Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Ginger (Davey) Williams, junior maid of honor Brenda (Hays) Oliver, flower girl Deborah (Moore) White, best man David L. Helman, and ring bearer Philip Hawkins.

The couple met in homeroom their freshman year of high school and began dating as seniors. They were graduates of the Sidney High School Class of 1955.

They are the parents of Mark Helman, of Sidney, Denise and Michael Roby, of Fishers, Indiana, and Susan and Bret Davis, of Delaware. They have five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Karen is the daughter of the late Cloyd and Ivalyn Hays, of Sidney. She is the sister of Brenda and Michael Oliver, of Anderson, Indiana.

Dennis is the son of the late Emory and Lucille Helman, of Sidney. He is the brother of Duane Helman, of Rosewood, the late David Helman, the late Dan Helman, and the late Larry Helman.

Karen retired from working in childcare in 2000. Dennis retired from Ross Aluminum in 2000, after 45 years of employment.

Dennis enjoys buying roots, spent many years buying fur, and farmed for many years. He also enjoys flea markets. Karen enjoys working on the computer, talking to friends and family on the phone, and Sidney Yellow Jackets football and basketball.

They are members of the Connection Point Church of God, in Sidney.