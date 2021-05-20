Couple celebrates 70 years

HOUSTON — Raymond and Mary Ann DeLoye, of Houston, will celebrate 70 years of marriage on June 13 with a Mass at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport and a family lunch following Mass. An open house will be held at their home from 2 to 4 p.m. The couple asks that gifts be omitted.

Raymond and the former Mary Ann Heckman were married on June 13, 1951 at St. Nichols Catholic Church in Osgood. It was a nice spring day with a brief afternoon shower. Witnesses to the wedding were sisters of the bride, Ruth (Heckman) Simon and Jeanette (Heckman) Eilerman, the late Robert DeLoye, brother of the groom, and Marcellus “Bud” Hoying, cousin of the bride. Guests were seated by the late Cletus Hoying and the late Cletus Grilliot. Delores (Heckman) Homan, sister of the bride, gave a speech for the newlyweds.

Raymond and Mary Ann are the parents of Susan and Ray Ayearst, of Monticello, Kentucky, Allan and Nancy DeLoye, of Reynoldsburg, Ron and Pam DeLoye, of Russia, Tim DeLoye, of Sidney, and Laura DeLoye, of San Luis Obispo, California. They have seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann is the sister of Paul Heckman, of Texas, Richard Heckman, of Versailles, Ruth Simon, of Piqua, Jeanette Eilerman, of Sidney, and Delores Homan, of Coldwater.

Raymond is the brother of the late Amelia Heckman, the late Robert DeLoye, and the late Paul DeLoye.

Mary Ann is a retired child care provider, and Raymond retired from Norcold in 1996. The couple enjoys gardening and spending time with family and friends.

They are members of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport.