Dills celebrate 60th anniversary

SIDNEY — Thomas and Marcella Dill, of Sidney, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4, 2021.

Thomas and the former Marcella Manning were married on a pleasant day on Aug. 4, 1961 at United Methodist Church in Pemberton. The Rev. Lloyd Tennies officiated the ceremony. The organist was Karen Clayton, a school friend of the bride. Matron of honor was Glenna Shoffner and best man was Jim Dill.

The couple met through Thomas’ cousin.

Thomas and Marcella are the parents of Karen and Jake Bowden, of Newark; Mary and Mike Martz, of Troy; Michael and Michelle Dill, of Sidney, and Sandra and the late Jason Purk, of Sidney. They have 11 grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marcella is the daughter of the late John and Corilla Manning. She is the sister of Zora McLain, of Virginia, Joan Ransbottom, of Bellefontaine, Miriam Miller, of Newark, Donna and Dale Mays, of Sidney, and Oscar and Georgia Manning, of New Carlisle.

Thomas is the son of the late Weldon and Mary Ellen Dill and the late Blanche Dill. He is the brother of Bill and Diana Dill, of Piqua, Kathleen Pitts, of Troy, and Jim and Connie Millhouse, of Troy.

Marcella retired from Dorothy Love Retirement Community after 20 years of service in 2006. Thomas retired from the Shelby County Juvenile Court as a bailiff in January 2007. He worked 27 years at Ross Aluminum, 25 years in law enforcement, and recently retired from serving papers for Shelby County Public Defenders office.

The couple enjoys biking, camping, games and spending time with family.