Roetgermans celebrate 50 years

MINSTER — Tom and Becky Roetgerman, of Minster, will celebrate their upcoming 50th wedding anniversary.

Tom Roetgerman and the former Becky Winner were married Sept. 18, 2071, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, in Osgood.

Witnesses were Carla (Winner) Thobe and Jack Roetgerman. Other members of the wedding party were Ed Roetgerman, Dale Kremer, Rick Kaylor, Lisa (Roetgerman) Inskeep, Beth Adelman, and Jan Schaffer-Frail.

They are the parents of one son, Kirk and Betty Roetgerman, of New Bremen; and two daughters, Brooke and Jeff Wilhoite, of Charlotte, North Carolina and Holly and Keith Smith, of Chicago, Illinois. They have six grandchildren: Griffen, ElliBleu, and Tate Roetgerman; Logan Wilhoite; and Emilia and Noah Smith.

Tom was a 1967 graduate of Minster High school and 1971 graduate of Ohio State University. Becky graduated from Marion Local High School in 1968 and from Ohio State in 1972. Both are retired teachers.