Couple celebrates 50 years

INDIAN LAKE — David and Linda DeVelvis, of Indian Lake, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. A family celebration in Colorado is planned for next summer.

David and the former Linda Harp were married on Nov. 20, 1971, on a gray, rainy day. The Rev. Adolf Quast and the Rev. Vincent Robers officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Dianna (Gariety) Burner, bridesmaids Karen Shepherd and Elaine (Harp) Latimer, best man Bill Baumann, groomsmen Gary DeVelvis and Larry Harp, flower girl Michelle Puthoff and ring bearer Jimmy DeVelvis.

The couple met in the summer of 1969 at the Sidney pool, where Linda worked as a lifeguard. She asked David to a pool party.

David and Linda are the parents of Keri and Sean Thiel of Arvada, Colorado; Joshua and Megan DeVelvis of Zionsville, Indiana; and Jason and Allison DeVelvis, of Westerville. They have seven grandchildren, Simeon, Adanya, Liora, Maddie and Carter DeVelvis, and Alex and Edison Thiel.

David is the son of Harold and Leona DeVelvis, of Sidney. He is the brother of Jim and Vicki DeVelvis of Greenville, North Carolina; Judy DeVelvis, of Philipsburg; Diane and Darrell Bender, of Sidney; Gary DeVelvis, of Sidney; and Terry DeVelvis, of Sidney.

Linda is the daughter of Lester and Helen Harp, of Sidney. She is the sister of Pam Allen, of Sidney; Charlotte Puthoff, of Sidney; Larry and Dawn Harp of Kansas City, Missouri; and Elaine and Dennis Latimer of North Fort Myers, Florida.

David was the first IT coordinator for the city of Sidney, and retired in 2001. Linda retired from Sidney City Schools in 2009, where she taught U.S. History.

Linda enjoys reading, quilting and crocheting. She is on the board of the Shelby County Historical Society and still occasionally performs her living history characters for society programs.

David has a website development business. He has been a softball umpire for the past 22 years. He enjoys coaching younger players in the fall and helping with softball clinics.

Both enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren, especially at the lake.

They have had the opportunity to travel since retirement and hope to do more traveling in the future.