Hollenbachers celebrate 50 years

SIDNEY — David and Debra Hollenbacher, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Feb. 12, 2022. They recently returned from a two-month trip to Florida, where they celebrated their anniversary.

David and the former Debra Toner were married on Feb. 12, 1972, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Sidney. Witnesses to the wedding included maid of honor Debra Adkins, of Sidney, and best man Bruce Fogt, of Sidney.

The couple met attending Sidney High School, and were part of the class of 1971.

They are the parents of Brian Hollenbacher, of Clermont, Florida.

Debra is the daughter of the late Dexter and Pamela Toner. She is the sister of John and Cathy Toner, of Sidney.

David is the son of the late Roland and Betty Hollenbacher. He is the brother of Carol and Larry Strunk, of Tennessee.