Couple celebrates 25 years

SIDNEY — Marvin and Debbie Sullenberger, of Sidney, will celebrate 25 years of marriage on May 7, 2022, with a celebration hosted by close family.

Marvin and the former Debbie James were married on May 7, 1997, in a small gathering at Tawawa Park in Sidney. The late Rev. Darrell Sellers officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were Tony and Leslie Sullenberger.

The couple met at a singles dance.

Marvin and Debbie are the parents of their late son, Jeremy Allen Williams.

Marvin is the son of the late Francis and Virginia Sullenberger, of Sidney. He was raised by his maternal grandmother, the late Edith Comer. He is the brother of Tony and Leslie Sullenberger, of Sidney.

Debbie is the daughter of Mary Ann and the late Lauren James, of Kenton. She is the sister of Cindy English, of Ashville, and Valerie Wedertz, of Hilliard.

Marvin worked for the Sidney McDonald’s and Sidney Rescare, and is retired. Debbie worked for Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton and the Hamptom Inn in Sidney. She is retired but enjoys part time work for the Wash House in Sidney.

Marvin and Debbie are fans of all Ohio State University sports, as well as the Cincinnati Reds.