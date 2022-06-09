Mantors celebrate 25 years

SIDNEY — Brian and Michelle Mantor, of Sidney, will celebrate 25 years of marriage with a vacation in their favorite place, Jamaica.

Brian and the former Michelle Sloan were married on June 14, 1997, at Sidney First Baptist Church. The wedding day was hot and full of love and unexpected surprises, with Brian passing out during the ceremony. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Dave Moran.

Brian and Michelle are the parents of Madison Mantor, of Bowling Green, Blaine Mantor, Andrea Mantor, and Bailey Mantor, all of Sidney.

Brian is the son of the late James Mantor.

Michelle is the daughter of Randolph and Margret Sloan, of Sidney.

The couple met through Michelle’s cousin.

Brian and Michelle are the owners of Mantor Auto & Truck, and Michelle is a certified medical assistant at Wilson Health.

The couple loves spending time with each other, traveling, camping, and hanging out with the family pets.