Bergmans celebrate 50th anniversary

RUSSELLS POINT — John and Vickie Bergman, of Russells Point, recently celebrated 50 years of marriage with a party held at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

John and the former Vickie Carey were married on a cool, cloudy day on June 24, 1972, at St. Boniface Church in Piqua. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Charles Rorhkemper. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Patty Latimer, bridesmaids Lisa Whitaker and Lori Francony, best man Daniel Bergman and groomsmen Tim Elliot, Don Bergman, Jim Linthicum and Tom Bergman.

The couple met in their junior year at Lehman Catholic High School, after the consolidation of Piqua Catholic High School and Holy Angels High School.

John and Vickie are the parents of Christina and Joe Edwards, of Sidney; Christopher and Lauren Bergman, of Lincolnton, North Carolina; and Craig Bergman, of Sidney. They have nine grandchildren.

John is the son of the late Alfred and Veronica Bergman.

Vickie is the daughter of the late Wallace and Mary Jane Carey. She is the sister of Patty Latimer, of Sidney, and Mark Carey, of Bradford.

John is retired from Area Energy and Electric in Sidney. Vickie is retired from Rental Property Management.

John spends his leisure time golfing, travelling and attending the grandchildren’s activities. Vickie enjoys travelling, music, dancing, socializing with friends and spending time with grandchildren and attending their activities.