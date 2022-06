QUINCY — Arthur and Carol Purtee will celebrate 60 years of marriage with an open house held from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, at their home at 4955 State Route 235, Quincy. Food and water will be provided and guests are asked to bring their own chairs to accommodate more seating.

Arthur and the former Carol Phillips were married on June 30, 1962.

The couple are the parents of five children and have multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.