Couple celebrates 50 years

SIDNEY — Dean and Pamela Roberts, of Sidney, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on July 1.

Dean and the former Pamela Mays were married on July 1, 1972 at Grace Baptist Church in Sidney. Pastor William Hovestreydt officiated the ceremony. It was a beautiful day surrounded by friends and family. Witnesses to the wedding were Dick and Ann Randall.

The couple met when Pamela was playing cards with Dean’s father and won a date with Dean.

Dean and Pam are the parents of Heather and Doug Roller, of Sidney, Deanna and Chris Boroff, of Celina, and Kristy and Greg Carey, of Sidney. They have nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dean is the son of the late Claude and Bernice Roberts. He is the brother of Ann Randall, of Urbana, Carol Roberts, of Sidney, Sue Roberts, of Lakeview and Yvonne Kinney, of Franklin.

Pamela is the daughter of the late Mary Mays. She is the sister of David Mays, of Troy, Richard Mays, of Wellston, Steven Mays, of Fletcher, Robin Burton, of Troy and Justin Mays, of Piqua.

Dean retired from Plygem after 42 years of service. Pamela was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in high school, and then went to work for the Kroger Deli for a number of years. She was very involved in Girl Scouts and always volunteered at the school and with the girls sporting events.

Dean enjoys fishing, hunting, World War II history, and driving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren around. Pamela enjoys genealogy, crocheting, sewing and cooking. The couple both enjoy going out to eat and spending time with friends and family.