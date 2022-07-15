Troy couple celebrate 60 years

TROY — Fred and Edna Bruns of Troy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17, 2022 with a Nuptial Mass to be said at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Troy at 9:30 a.m.

The couple were married July 21, 1962 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood.

Fred was born in Fort Loramie, and Edna was born in Yorkshire. Edna graduated from Versailles High School in 1959, and she retired from F&P Mfg. Fred graduated from Ft. Loramie High School in 1957, and he retired from Hobart Brothers.

The couple enjoy dancing, playing cards, traveling, and golf.

Fred and Edna have three daughters, Deborah and Sam Moniaci of West Milton, Sheryl ad Harry Griffieth of Troy, and Tina and Dan Reichley of Richmond, Indiana. They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

An open house will be held at residence, 1002 Greenfield Dr., Troy, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Anyone is welcome and the couple asks that gifts be omitted.