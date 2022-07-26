Watkins’ celebrate 70 years

SIDNEY — Tom and Polly Watkins, of Sidney, celebrated 70 years of marriage on July 2, 2022, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love with an open house hosted by their children.

Tom and the former Polly Aschenbach were married on June 28, 1952. The ceremony was held on a beautiful, sunny and very warm summer day and was officiated by the Rev. Calvin Leonard. Witnesses to the wedding were matron of honor Charlotte Fogt, best man David Yox, and flower girl Paula Fogt.

The couple are high school sweethearts and graduated from Sidney High School in 1950.

Tom and Polly are the parents of Susan and Joel Menapace, of Dover, Mariannae and Joe Antram, of Lewistown, Mark and Susannah Watkins, of Lander, and Sarah and Rick Steenrod, of Sidney. They have nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Polly is the daughter of the late Charlotte and Reuben Aschenbach. She is the sister of the late Charlotte Fogt, the late Eleanor Smith, the late Roger Aschenbach and the late David Aschenbach.

Tom is the son of the late Ethel and Cecil Watkins. He is the brother of Ron Watkins, of Louisville, Kentucky.

Polly is a retired secretary and librarian from various schools in the area including Sidney City Schools, Port Jefferson Elementary School, Parkwood Elementary School and Northwood Middle School.

Tom is retired from the Sidney Daily News and Amos Press.

Polly is referred to as the “Hallmark card lady” due to sending greeting cards to loved ones across the years for every special occasion.

Tom enjoys reading and spends much of his time assisting with the group of professionals who manages the local Barnes Trust through.

Both enjoy playing cards, especially five crown and gin rummy. They also enjoy pending time with their family, and have learned to use technology to talk to family via Facetime and texting, which delights their family.

They are members of the First Presbyterian Church in Sidney.