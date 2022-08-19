Krafts’ celebrate 65 years

WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022.

John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins.

John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased.

Joan is the daughter of the late Ben and Josephine Doseck and has seven siblings, four sisters, Chris Finfrock, Connie Steinke, the late Norma Greve and the late Maryann Doseck; and three brothers, the late Bob Doseck, Jerry Doseck and the late Steven Doseck.

Together John and Joan have seven children, Peg Bambauer, Sandy Horstman, Tim Kraft, Lisa Roberts, Dave Kraft, and deceased twins Angie and Amy Kraft.

The Krafts also have 12 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.

The grandcildren are Matt, Mitch, Melissa, Nina, Shana, Nick, Josh, Michaela, Cory, Claire, the late Nathan and the late Hollie. Their three stepgrandchildren are Derek, Amanda and Nathan.

The family is still growing with 28 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Their great-grandchildren include Emily, Brent, Molly, Ellie, Josie, Ruth, Esther, Kara, Kurtis, Kaleb, Logan, Lydia, Dawson, Kinsley, Aiden, Katie, Peyton, Carson, Lilly, Hayden, Addyson, Alivia, Ava, Dalton, Brynn, Kagney, Londyn and Landry.

The couple will celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 27 with their family.