Banks celebrate 60 years

SIDNEY — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Banks will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

Bob and Linda were united in marriage in an intimate ceremony in 1962. Their vows were exchanged at the home of dear friends, and cousins, Shelby and Erma Creel, in Monroe, Louisiana. The Rev. Fred Doolittle was the officiant. Witnesses were Claudine Hemphill, sister of the bride, Leo Coleman and Leroy Scott, friends of the couple. Also in attendance were Juanita Roberts, the groom’s sister, Nannie and Robert Banks, parents of the groom, and Trulla Mae Hemphill, mother of the bride.

Bob and Linda have three children, Lisa Reed, Shane Banks and Stephanie (Tom) Frantz. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their fourth great-grandchild is expected in December.

The couple will celebrate the milestone with family on Wednesday.