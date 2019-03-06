Morrison marks 90 years

SIDNEY — Ollie R. Morrison, of Sidney, will celebrate her 90th birthday, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at a party for friends and family at her home.

Morrison was born, March 7, 1929, in Meadowview, Virginia, to Claudia (Dinsmore) and Victor Prater, who are now deceased. She married George N. Morrison, who died in 2001.

She has eight living sons and a daughter-in-law, Harry Mitchell, James Mitchell, Geroge Morrison Jr. and Bob Morrison, all of Sidney; David Mitchell, of New Jersey; Roy and Phyllis Morrison, of Idaho; Joe Morrison, of Wapakoneta, and Matt Morrison, of Minster; and three living daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda Ostendorf, Betty and David Schmidt and Cyndi and James Cox, all of Sidney. Four sons, John Mitchell, Roger Mitchell, Charles Morrison and Arthur Morrison, and a daughter, Glordia Mitchell, are deceased. She has 28 living grandchildren, 56 living great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren. One grandchild and one great-grandchild are deceased.

Morrison worked for many years at Fair Haven and in private practice as a nurse’s aide.

She attends the Church of God. She enjoys cooking and spending time with her family.