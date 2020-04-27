Thoma to celebrate 90th birthday

PELL CITY, Ala. — Richard “Dick” Thoma, of Pell City, Alabama, will celebrate his 90th birthday on May 2 with a quiet celebration with close family.

Thoma was born on May 2, 1930, and lived in Sidney most of his life. In March of 1951 he married his wife, the former Jackie McDay, and the couple recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. They have four children, nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Thoma was involved with the singing soldiers and the American Legion, and played trombone and baritone in the Sidney Civic Band for several years. He is also an avid nature and bird lover, and built and maintained several bluebird houses around Sidney when he lived in the area. He still enjoys watching and feeding birds, and collects coins.

Friends of Thoma can send cards wishing him a happy 90th birthday to 45 Clover Drive, Pell City, AL 35128.