Quinter to celebrate 94th birthday

FORT LORAMIE — Mary Ann Quinter, of Fort Loramie, will turn 94 years old on June 23, 2020.

Quinter, known to her friends as Myrt, lives independently, cooking her own meals and accomplishing household tasks. She is fond of gardening and takes pride in maintaining her favorite flowers, asiatic lilies, as well as other flowers. She enjoys dining out with friends, walking, and having visitors. She is very devoted to prayer.

To help celebrate her birthday, members of the community are invited to send her a card for a card shower. Cards can be sent to P.O. Box 95, Fort Loramie, OH 45845.