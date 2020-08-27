Clark celebrates 99th birthday

MAPLEWOOD — Kate Clark will celebrate her 99th birthday on Sept. 4, 2020.

Kate was born on Sept. 4, 1921, to Vivian and Nelliw Stewart in Massilon. At age 8, she and her family moved to Maplewood, where she has resided since. At an early age, Kate knew she wanted to be a nurse and fulfilled that dream after high school at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

In 1945, Kate married Frank Clark, also of Maplewood. They worked on a farm together and had five children together: Ginny Lochard, Mike Clark, Walt Clark, Bonnie Klingelhofer and Nell Bodenmiller. Kate spent her years as a wife, mother, registered nurse, community nurse, homemaker and active member of the Maplewood United Methodist Church. She has 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She has lived in the same farmhouse in Maplewood for 72 years.

Kate has spent her lifetime giving to others and in celebration of her 99th birthday, her family would like to give her a card shower. Cards can be sent to her address, 21580 LeFevre Road, Maplewood, OH 45340. Short visits in the afternoon and evenings are also welcome, and those interested can schedule those by contacting Nell at 937-441-8484.