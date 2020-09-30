Arnett celebrates 102nd birthday

JACKSON CENTER — Pauline L. Arnett, of Jackson Center, will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Oct. 4, 2020.

Known as Polly to her friends, she was born on Oct. 4, 1918, to Charles and Mary Linker. She spent her entire life on the farm, only giving up driving tractors and working in the fields a few years ago.

Pauline was married to Ronald Arnett, who passed away on May 5, 1981.

She has two sons, Karl and Norma Arnett, and Henry and Kathy Arnett; six grandchildren, Erin and Jon Yerian, Patrick and Jenny Arnett, Chris and Sierra Arnett, Ronald Arnett, Kathryn Arnett and Colleen Arnett, along with 10 great-grandchildren.

For Polly’s birthday, her family would like to give her a card shower. Cards can be mailed to 19088 Linker Road, Jackson Center, OH 45334.