Fullenkamp celebrates 90th birthday

BOTKINS — Shirley Fullenkamp will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 13 with a mass and family celebration held at Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins.

Shirley was born on Dec. 10, 1930, to Ray and Helen Steinke. She married the late Dale Fullenkamp on Feb. 14, 1952. He passed away on May 13, 1998.

She has five children: Sherri and Mark Gross, of Jackson Center; Carla and the late Ray Fullenkamp, of Botkins; Darla and Tim Dietz, of Botkins; Jed Fullenkamp, of Botkins; and Lynn and Jeremy Pleiman, of Anna. She has 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

In her early working years, Shirley was employed as a secretary at a couple different law firms in Wapakoneta. When she had her children she then chose to be a stay-at-home mother and homemaker. She was later employed as a secretary for S&S Hay company in Botkins, and retired from Francis furniture in Sidney as a book keeper.

She is a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins, where she was part of the Ladies Sodality and Ladies Auxiliary.

Shirley likes spending time with and cooking for her family. She loves attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events and attending their birthday parties. She also loves playing cards with her friends.