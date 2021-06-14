Card shower planned for 95th birthday

FORT LORAMIE — Mary Ann “Myrt” Quinter, of Fort Loramie, will be celebrating her 95th birthday on June 23.

She was born June 23, 1926, In Maria Stein. On June 26, 1948, she married Anthony Quinter, who passed away Oct. 25, 2009. She has four children, 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She enjoys gardening, cooking and eating out with family and friends.

Her family is hosting a card shower in recognition of her birthday. Birthday cards may be sent to Mary Ann Quinter, P.O. Box 95, Fort Loramie, OH.