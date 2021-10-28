Thoma to celebrate 90 years

PELL CITY, ALABAMA — Jackie Thoma, of Pell City, Alabama, will celebrate her 90th birthday on Nov. 5, 2021, in a gathering with her immediate family.

Thoma was born on Nov. 5, 1931, to the late Wilbur and Marjorie McVay. She grew up in the Sidney area and married her husband, the late Richard Thoma on March 30, 1950. They are the parents of Rick Thoma, Steve Thoma, Jenni Ball and David Thoma.

Jackie is fond of gardening and while living in Sidney, spent much of her time volunteering in the area and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary. She also enjoyed card club with her friends. She now lives in Pell City, Alabama, near her children.

The family is putting together a card shower for Jackie, and those interested in wishing her a happy birthday can send birthday cards to 70 Nathan Lane, Pell City, AL, 35128.