MINSTER — The family of Margaret Albers is hosting an open house in honor of her 90th birthday from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at Egypt School, located at 2441 Ohio 364, Minster.

Albers was born in St. Wendelin. She and her late husband, Tom, are the parents of Joe and Joan Borchers, Steve and Deb Albers, James and Amy Albers and Teresa and Chris King. She has 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations may be sent to 425 E. 5th St., Minster, OH 45865.