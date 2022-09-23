Lloyd Baker celebrates 90th birthday

MAPLEWOOD — Born Sept. 27, 1932, to Carrie and Roy Sr. Baker, Lloyd Baker will be celebrating his 90th birthday with an open house celebration at the Maplewood Hall.

Baker married the late Flora (Young) Baker who passed on Jan. 22, 2019. Together, Lloyd and Flora had four children, Karen DeWitt, Milford; Candy Baker, York, South Carolina; Greg Baker, Maplewood; and Cheryl Pulfer, Anna.

Lloyd also has six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. His grandchildren include Jennifer Barga, Carrie Shaffer, Jill Schwartz, Kyle DeWitt, Leslie Heintz and Becky Leibrecht. His 15 great-grandchildren are Holly, Anna and Katelyn Barga; Grant, Gentry, Georgia and Grace Barga; Wesley, Malia and William Schwartz; Owen, Naomi and Clara Heintz; and Amelia and Chloe Liebrecht.

Lloyd is now retired and an active member in the United Methodist Church in Maplewood and a member of the Shelby County Antique Tractor Club. He enjoys eating at the Creamery in DeGraff, gardening and raising chickens

Lloyd’s 90th birthday open house will be held Sunday, Sept. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Maplewood Hall.