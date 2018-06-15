CELINA — Stephanie and Tyler Germann, of Celina, have announced the birth of a daughter, Halle Nicole Germann, born June 6, 2018, at 6:58 p.m., in the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 1/4 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brother, Wesley, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Cindy and Steve Bensman, of Anna. Her paternal grandparents are Kathy and Tommy Germann, of Celina.

Her great-grandparents are Connie and Leonard Bensman Jr., of Sidney, and Ruth and Earl Heyne, Lavern Roth, and Carolyn and Robert Kaylor, all of Celina.

Her mother is the former Stephanie Bensman.