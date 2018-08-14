NORTH STAR — Eric and Kristen Grilliot, of North Star, have announced the birth of their daughter, Remi Lucille Grilliot, born Aug. 2, 2018, at 9:51 a.m., at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brother, Jordy, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are John and Patti Thobe, of Maria Stein. Her paternal grandparents are Dave and Connie Grilliot, of Versailles.

Her great-grandparents are Delbert and Velma Thobe, of Maria Stein, Neal and Mary Jean Pleiman, of Osgood, Mary Lou Broerman, of St. Henry, and Jean Grilliot, of Versailles.

Her mother is the former Kristen Thobe, of Maria Stein.