OSGOOD — Daniel and Tori Liette, of Osgood, have announced the birth of their son, Levi Randall Liette, born Aug. 7, 2018, at 7:17 p.m., at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 21 inches long.

His maternal grandparents are Doug and Beth Borchers, of Russia. His paternal grandparents are Randy and Joann Liette, of Chickasaw.

His great-grandparents are Ed and Merilyn Borchers, of Russia, Janice Prenger, of Russia, and Ralph and Ella Mae Liette, of Chickasaw.

His mother is the former Tori Borchers, of Russia.