MARIA STEIN — Kelsey and Mark Schmiesing, of Maria Stein, have announced the birth of their son, Beau Daniel Schmiesing, born Aug. 14, 2018, at 8:10 a.m., at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He weighed 8 pounds, 12.8 ounces, and was 21.25 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sister, Alivia, 6, and brother, McCoy, 3.

His maternal grandparents are Mark and Joan Schaefer, of Maria Stein, and Barbara Winner, of Osgood. His paternal grandparents are Dan and Linda Schmiesing, of Fort Loramie.

His great-grandparents are Roman and Noemi Schaefer, of Maria Stein, Roseann Puthoff, of Minster, and Jeanette Schmiesing, of Coldwater.

His mother is the former Kelsey Schaefer, of Maria Stein.