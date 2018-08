RUSSIA — Emily and Travis Meyer, of Russia, have announced the birth of their son, Henry Daniel Meyer, born Aug. 11, 2018, at 12:29 a.m., at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 19.25 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sister, Megan, 1.

His maternal grandparents are Daniel and Toni Schafer, of Houston. His paternal grandparents are Arthur and Donna Meyer, of Covington.

His mother is the former Emily Schafer.