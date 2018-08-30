SIDNEY — Brittany Burns and Bryan Whitehead, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a son, Braxtyn Jo Burns, born Aug. 7, 2018, at 7:57 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health.

He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

He was welcomed by his brothers, Brayden, 6, and Maddox, 3, and his sister, Ava, 8.

His maternal grandparents are Richard Burns, of Sidney, and Teresa and Marvin Holscher, of Fort Loramie. His paternal grandparents are Kathy and Tom Whitehead, of Sidney.

His great-grandparents are Marsha and Gerald Calland and Mary Lewis, all of Sidney

His mother is originally from Sidney.