ANNA — Jessica and Derik Baumer, of Anna, have announced the birth of a daughter, Abigail Marie Baumer, born Nov. 5, 2018, at 5:58 p.m., in the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 18 1/2 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her sister, Ameilia Baumer, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Lisa and Bill Gehret, of Anna. Her paternal grandparents are Ted Baumer, of Wapakoneta, and Sue Baumer, of St. Marys.

Her great-grandparents are Rose and Alfred Gehret, of Anna, and Patricia and Julian Tarini, of Lima.

Her mother is the former Jessica Gehret, of Anna.