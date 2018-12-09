OSGOOD — Brittany and Alan Pleiman, of Osgood, have announced the birth of a son, Connor Henry, born Nov. 27, 2018, at 4:35 p.m., in the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his sister, Raegen, 2.

His maternal grandparents are Julie and Ronald Reichert, of Yorkshire. His paternal grandparents are Lisa and Cyril Pleiman, of Yorkshire.

His great-grandparents are Evelyn Moeller, of Sidney, and Dennis Bergman and Alfrieda Reichert, both of Coldwater.

His mother is the former Brittany Reichert, of Yorkshire.