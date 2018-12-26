SIDNEY — Chloe and William Sember, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a son, Arlo Abdiel Sember, born Dec. 23, 2018, at 11:29 p.m., at home.

He was welcomed home by his brother, Arthur Jameson, 1.

His maternal grandparents are Tracey and Patrick Hire, of Wapakoneta. His paternal grandparents are Marion and Jim Sember, of Burlington, Wisconsin.

His great-grandparents are Kathy and Rick Wolfe, of Sidney, and Linda and Terry Dunn, of Shawnee. His great-great-grandmother is Alice Bercaw, of Lima.

His mother is the former Chloe Hire.