SIDNEY — Katrina and Ben Bowers, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a son, Carter William Bowers, born Dec. 31, 2018, at 7:19 p.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health.

He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long.

His maternal grandparents are Kathy and Terry Dudley, of Oxford. His paternal grandparents are Melissa and Greg Bowers, of Sidney.

His great-grandparents are Jean and Joe Burwinkel, of Hamilton, and Carol and Roy Morelock, of Sidney.

His mother is the former Katrina Dudley, of Oxford.