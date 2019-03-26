JACKSON CENTER — Kirsten and Alexander Fullenkamp, of Jackson Center, have announced the birth of a son, Connor Joseph Fullenkamp, born March 18, 2019, at 11:49 p.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He weighed 9 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his brother, Emmett, 1.

His maternal grandparents are Hinny and Tom Kline, of Rockford, and the late Jon Schreima. His paternal grandparents are Brenda and Mark Fullenkamp, of Botkins.

His great-grandparents are Diana and Paul Hines, of Rockford, Edna Fullenkamp, of Botkins, and Normal Toller, of Fort Loramie.

His mother is the former Kirsten Schreima.