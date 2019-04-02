LEHI, Utah — Sarah and Kaleb Winters, of Lehi, Utah, have announced the birth of a daughter, Emma Lynn Winters, born March 13, 2019, in the American Fork Hospital in American Fork, Utah.

She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 18 1/2 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her sister, Elizabeth Winters, 1.

Her maternal grandparents are Darla and Del Cabe, of Sidney. Her paternal grandparents are Lori Bartlett, of Evanston, Wyoming, and Weston Winters, of Lehi, Utah.

Her great-grandparents are Paralee and Ronnie Riggs, of Batavia, Sheryl and Don Voorhees, of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and June Winters, of Lehi, Utah.

Her mother is the former Sarah Cabe.