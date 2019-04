SIDNEY — Jackie and Chris Goings, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a daughter, Quinn Annelise Goings, born April 5, 2019, in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health.

She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

Her maternal grandparents are Lisa and Bill Dues, of Celina. Her paternal grandparents are Rachael and Jerry Bowser and Becky and Mike Goings, all of Sidney.

Her mother is the former Jackie Dues.