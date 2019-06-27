SIDNEY — Leslie and Brandon Powers, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a son, Henry Timothy Jean, born at 6:33 p.m., on June 22, 2019, at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He was 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and 20 ¾ inches long.

He was welcomed home by sisters, Whitney, 10, and Charley, 5, and brother, Mason, 7.

His maternal grandparents are Donna Vonderhuevel, deceased, and Harry and Nancy Vonderhuevel, of Sidney.

His paternal grandparents are Timothy and Deloris Powers, of Sidney.

His great-grandparents are Irene and the late Charles Vonderhuevel, of Sidney; Lester and Mildred Kinninger, of Sidney; JB and Ruby Powers, of Sidney; and Hellen and Charles Roe, of Sidney.

His mother is the former Leslie Vonderhuevel, of Sidney.