ONGOING

• La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro, presents “Disaster!: A 70s Disaster Movie… Musical!,” Sept. 12 through Nov. 3. Times vary. Tickets: $61-$74; includes dinner. Visit www.lacomedia.com.

• Tickets are on sale for Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group’s Oct. 18 performance at the Victoria Theater. Show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $52 and are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage, by phone at 937-228-3630 or online at ticketcenterstage.com.

• The New Albany Symphony Chorus opens their 2019/2020 season on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. with “Mahler 2: ‘The Ressurrection.’” Tickets rage from $15 to $23 in advance and can be purchased by calling CAPA at 614-469-0939, by going online at www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at Ticketmaster outlets or at the McCoy Center for the Arts beginning one hour prior to the performance.

• The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will present “Beethoven’s 5th and Tchaikovsky” on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. in the Mead Theater of the Schuster Center. Tickets range from $12 to $66 and are available at Ticket Center Stage 937-228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org.

• Waynesfield Public Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, will host story times every Thursday morning, beginning at 10:45 a.m.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open every Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m., free admission.

• The Champaign Aviation Museum will be hosting the fifth annual Remembrance Day Ceremony for WWII Army Air Corps and Army Air Force service men on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. Event is free and open to the public.

• Registration for Brukner’s “Homeschool Nature Club” opens Aug. 1 for home schooled children ages five to 12. Sessions will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of every month running September through May. Program fee is $3 for members and $6 for non-members per class. Payment is due at the time of registration and cash or check is accepted. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on the Monday before each program.

• Small Oneders, a new program for babies aged 3 to 23 months, and their caregiver(s) will be offered Monday Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library. This interactive program focuses on rhymes, songs, movement and sensory activities to be shared by the adult and their child. Sessions last for 20 to 25 minutes and continue in October. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• Tales for Twos, for children age 2 to 4 years, along with a caregiver will be offered on Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library beginning Sept. 4. This programs runs the first three Wednesday of each month. Each session lasts approximately 30 minutes and focuses on books, songs, movement and craft activities selected for this age group. No registration is required for these programs and they are offered free of charge. Patrons seeking more information may call the children’s room of the library at 937-492-8354.

• The Auglaize County Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to all ages.

• The New Bremen Public Library will hold a story time every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. for all ages up to first grade.

• The New Bremen Public Library will host a Lego Robotics Club at 4 p.m. The program spans three weeks beginning Tuesday, Sept. 10. IT Manager Fred Miller will teach students in 2nd through 8th grade on the Lego EV3 robot and programming system. Registration is required and space is limited.

• The Piqua Public Library will hold a book sale from Monday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 14 during regular hours in the library bookstore. Books, magazines and other materials in the book store will be for sale for 50% off.

• The Piqua Library will host genealogy help, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., in the Local History Dept., each Friday in September. Appointments may be made for other days; call 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• “Internet 101: The Basics” will be held at the Piqua Public Library every Wednesday from Sept. 11 through Sept. 25 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the second floor computers. Those interested can register by calling 937-440-3465 or emailing barbara.nicodemus@jfs.ohio.gov.

• The Piqua Library will host “Walk Piqua,” each Monday and Thursday in September, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Meet in lobby.

• The Piqua Library will host “Beginning Garments Sewing Class,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., each Friday in September. A general knowledge of sewing and pattern reading is required, and participants must bring their own sewing machines. Limit is 10 adults and pre-registration is required. Those interested can pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Piqua Library will host “Sit, Stitch ‘N Gab,” from noon to 1:30 p.m., each Wednesday in September. Bring your crochet, knit, or embroidery project.

• The Piqua Farmer’s Market will take place every Thursday through September 19 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in front of the Fort Piqua Plaza on High Street in downtown Piqua.

• The Cridersville Public Library will hold a music and early literacy program, “Music & Movement” at 4 p.m. every Thursday in September. Children of all ages are welcome.

• The New Knoxville Community Library will host a family story time every Thursday in September at 10:30 a.m. for children in infancy through kindergarten with a caregiver.

• Grand Lake Health System will offer free blood pressure screenings for the public on a walk-in basis every second Wednesday at the Stallo Memorial Library September through May, beginning at noon.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a story time every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

• The White Memorial Library will hold Euchre at 1 p.m. every Tuesday.

• The White Memorial Library will hold a “Lego Robotics Club: EV3 Class” every Thursday at 4 p.m. starting Sept. 12 and will run for three weeks. Library IT Manager Fred Miller will teach the program. Space is limited and registration is required.

• A Farmer’s Market is going to be held every Saturday beginning 9 a.m. on the gravel lot east of the Waynesfield library.

• Tickets on sale for Phish founding member Trey Anastasio’s performance, “An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio,” at the Victoria Theatre, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, beginning at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located at the Schuster Center; call 937-228-3630; or visit ticketcenterstage.com.

• Tickets on sale for Branford Marsalis live in concert at the Clyde Theatre, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary; to purchase, visit www.clydetheatre.com, or call 800-514-3849, or visit The Clyde box office.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

• The Piqua Public Library will host the Dayton Jazz Orchestra for an evening of jazz as part of the “Friends of the Piqua Public Library Lounge Series” at 7 p.m. in the library. Free tickets will be made available beginning Sept. 12, while supplies last.

• The Piqua Public Library will hold a monthly book discussion from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the Founder’s Room. September’s book is “I am, I am, I am” by Maggie O’Farrell.

• The Mad Scientist Club will meet at the New Bremen Public Library at 3:30 p.m. This month’s activity is an apple taste test.

• There will be a crafting for adults activity at the New Knoxville Public Library at 6 p.m. Signing up is requred.

• Join Brukner Nature Center staff and volunteers from 5 to 9 p.m. for this month’s Dine to Donate at Skyline Chili, 1775 W. Main St., Troy. Skyline Chili will donate 15 percent of all sales made by supporters of Brukner Nature Center. Supporters must present a flier, which can be found online at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. No coupons, discounts or other offers are valid during the fundraiser event. Proceeds will help support the wildlife at Brukner Nature Center.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

• Gateway High 12 has changed its meeting location for September. The group will meet at Fairhaven for lunch and a tour of the new facility. Wives are invited to attend.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

• The Piqua Public Library will be holding a walking tour beginning at 10:30 a.m. Meeting site is at the Pitsenbarger statue off of McKinley Ave. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased from Mainstreet Piqua. Pre-register by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Piqua Public Library will host a Vegan Potluck featuring breakfast foods from noon to 2 p.m. in the Louis Room. Sign-ups for the event can be done through the library’s Facebook page.

• St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a blessing of the pets service at 1 p.m. in the green space on the southeast corner of the church lot at 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Those participating are asked to use a leash or cage for their pet(s) so the environment can remain safe for everyone.

• The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch will host a “Saturday Night Live” event featuring swimming, gym games, and a bounce house from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for members and $16 for non-members. Register at the Robinson Branch or by calling 937-440-9622. For further questions and information, contact Jaime Hall at 937-440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

• The Cridersville Public Library will host an “Escape Room” program beginning at 4 p.m. Participants will have to solve a variety of games and puzzles to break out. Activity is meant for children ages 8 and older and families are welcome to participate.

• The New Bremen Public Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 10:30 a.m. to noon. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-629-2158 or going online.

• The New Knoxville Community Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-753-2724 or going online.

• The Stallo Memorial Library’s IT Services Coordinator Fred Miller will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. for general computer questions during Technology Help Times. Individual instruction can be scheduled by calling 419-628-2925 or going online.

• The Master Gardeners of Shelby County will present “Square-foot gardening” from 6 to 7 p.m. at the A.J. Wise-Fort Loramie Library, 300 E. Park St., Fort Loramie. Program is free and open to the public.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

• The Piqua Public Library will host a “The Hobbit” themed feast and trivia night from 6 to 8 p.m. Event is free but pre-registration is requested and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

• The Piqua Public Library will hold their “Brown Bag Books” program from noon to 1 p.m. in the Founder’s Room. September’s book is “Every Note Played” by Lisa Genova.

• Dr. Lisa Marino and Elizabeth Barhorst from Victress Wellness will present “Breakthroughs in Brain Health: The Nutritional, Physical, and Spiritual Keys to Heal” at 6:30 p.m. at Homan Interiors New Bremen, 195 Schwieterman St., New Bremen. Event is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

• The Piqua Public Library will host travel agent and retired teacher Cindy Zimfer for a “Travel Talk” program from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Louis Room. Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 937-773-6753.

• The Stallo Memorial Library will hold an organizational meeting to determine dates, times, and what type of books to read for an upcoming book club for adults beginning at 6:30 p.m.

• Brukner Nature Center will host their Autumn Equinox Exhibit & Presentation featuring “Ressurrection of the Wild” by Deborah Fleming with art featured by Charlie Harper. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. All proceeds from the event will support BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.