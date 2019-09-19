Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center to offer free Medicare check-up

VERSAILLES — Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center will host Mary Leep-Pichert, OSHIIP Community Liaison, Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program, for a free Medicare Check-Up on Oct. 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Versailles Rehab TCU Lounge. Find out about recent changes to Medicare, how the Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 Medicare Annual Coordinated Election Period can work for you, how to enroll for 2020 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare health plan, and if you qualify to Save an average of $4000 on your prescription drug costs. Stay informed. Stay healthy. Save money.

Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Casey Ellis at 937-526-5570 or CEllis@VersaillesRehab.com.