Obstructive sleep apnea to be discussed at Versailles Rehab & Healthcare Center’s “Power Over Parkinson’s”

VERSAILLES—Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is hosting its bi-monthly event for people with Parkinson’s Disease and their families. Power Over Parkinson’s meets to empower, socialize, and learn, and the next class will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in the main dining room.

The guest speaker will be Jennifer Brickner-York, who holds a Masters in Public Health from The Ohio State University, and is a Registered Polysomnographic Technologist and Master Certified Health Education Specialist. She has worked in the field of sleep medicine for over 20 years, both working directly with patients and administratively.

The Power Over Parkinson’s session will be led by Shannon Condon, M.A. CCC-SLP and Dr. Gina Boerger, PT, DPT. Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center hopes to offer positive resources to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.

This is a free meeting. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information or to RSVP, contact Dr. Stephen Winner at 937-526-0112 or swinner@remedytherapy.net.