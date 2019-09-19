Minster Historical Society presents history of St. Augustine Church

MINSTER — The Minster Historical Society gave a presentation Sunday, Sept. 15 at St. Augustine Church. The theme was “Exploring St. Augustine.”

One hundred thirty people attended as the history of the church was presented from its early origins to the present day church. The altar locations, building the steeples and tower clock, ceiling paintings and stain glass windows were exhibited. Following the power point presentation, a tour of the choir loft and a demonstration of the organ was conducted by Jared Post, director of music. In addition, a tour of the chamber above the nave and the bell tower was conducted by Rich Larger. A tour through the sacristy and the basement below the Sanctuary was also completed. The Minster Historical Society would like to thank all the guests who attended and a special thanks to the Rev. Franklin and the Rev. David Hoying for making this a successful event.

The Minster Historical Museum is featuring the history of the St. Augustine Parish at this time. Much more information is available at the museum.